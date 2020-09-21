New Delhi, September 21: PM Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

On Monday early morning, a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra. According to the latest update, 10 people have died and many have been rescued from the debris. As the tragedy took place at around 3:30 am, it is being feared that the death toll would rise as most of the people were sleeping at that point in time. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 10 Dead & Several Feared Trapped as 3-Storeyed Building Collapses in Patel Compound Area in Maharashtra.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

The rescue operation is underway and earlier in the day a child was pulled out safely from the debris by the NDRF. The incident comes on the backdrop of another similar mishap on August 24, when a five-storey residential building-collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Almost 16 people had lost their lives in the tragedy.

