Lucknow, February 21: The Judicial Commission investigating the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has submitted its final report to the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The incident, which took place on July 2, 2024, during a religious congregation, claimed 121 lives, most of them women, and left dozens injured. The findings of the commission were presented before the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, which has approved the report to be tabled in the House.

According to the report, the event organisers have been primarily held responsible for the tragic stampede. The commission also flagged serious lapses by the local administration and Uttar Pradesh police, citing negligence in crowd management and inadequate security measures as contributing factors. Hathras Stampede: Judicial Commission Gives Clean Chit to 'Bhole Baba' Aka Suraj Pal in 2024 Stampede Which Claimed 121 Lives in UP, Holds Event Organizers Responsible.

In line with the findings of the earlier Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the Judicial Commission has exonerated self-styled godman Bhole Baba, whose real name is Suraj Pal Singh, who was conducting the 'Satsang' at the time of the tragedy. The investigation concluded that Bhole Baba had no direct role in the incident, attributing the disaster to mismanagement and chaos on the part of the organisers and administrative authorities.

The judicial commission has recommended several measures to be taken during such gatherings. It has stated that the police should inspect the venue before the event is held to ensure that all rules are followed. The stampede unfolded during a massive gathering at Baba Bhole’s religious congregation, drawing thousands of devotees. Eyewitnesses had earlier reported overcrowding and a lack of proper exit routes as key factors that led to the deadly rush. Hathras Stampede: UP Cabinet Approves Judicial Report, Likely to Be Presented in Ongoing Budget Session.

The 'Satsang', organised by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee, was being held in Ratibhanpur where a huge crowd had gathered to listen to religious preacher Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba. The stampede occurred as the event concluded when some people tried to move out of the pandal amid the humid conditions while others tried to push them back, leading to confusion and chaos.

