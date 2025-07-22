Sawan Shivratri is a revered festival marking the divine energy of Lord Shiva. Celebrated in the month of Shravan, considered the holiest month for Shiva worship, it holds immense significance for followers of Shaivism. Sawan Shivratri 2025 falls on July 23, and thousands will observe fasts and perform rituals in honour of the destroyer and transformer of the universe. To celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2025 in the auspicious month of Shravan, we bring you Sawan Shivratri 2025 greetings, messages, wishes, HD images of Mahadev and wallpapers as you worship Lord Shiva.

Shiva temples witness a surge of pilgrims offering milk, flowers, bael leaves, and sacred water. Many undertake the Kanwar Yatra, walking barefoot for miles with Ganga water to pour over the Shivling. It’s a day when devotees observe nirjala vrat (waterless fast), chanting hymns and scriptures such as the Shiva Purana. The emphasis on purity, prayer, and renunciation reflects the core values of Hindu spiritual practice. As you observe Sawan Shivratri 2025, share these awan Shivratri 2025 greetings, messages, wishes, HD images of Mahadev and wallpapers. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

Sawan Shivratri Greetings

Sawan Shivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sawan Shivratri Greetings

Sawan Shivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Har Har Mahadev Images

Har Har Mahadev Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Har Har Mahadev Wallpapers

Har Har Mahadev Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Beyond the rituals, Sawan Shivratri embodies the spirit of devotion and self-discipline. It encourages reflection, penance, and inner healing. The monsoon month symbolizes renewal, and worshipping Lord Shiva during this time is believed to bring clarity, courage, and salvation. This Shivratri reminds devotees of the eternal presence of the divine and the power of unwavering faith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).