In the latest development in the Hathras stampede case, the judicial commission investigating the July 2, 2024 stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras submitted its report to the government recently. The report presented in the Cabinet and approved for the Assembly holds event organizers responsible while highlighting police and administrative lapses for the stampede in Hathras. In its report, the judicial commission gave a clean chit to preacher Sunil "Bhole Baba" aa aka Suraj Pal, concluding that he had no role in the tragedy. The report also cited mismanagement and lack of proper arrangements as the primary causes of the stampede. About 121 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede took place at a "Satsang" organised by a self-styled godman, "Bhole Baba", in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Hathras Stampede: UP Cabinet Approves Judicial Report, Likely to Be Presented in Ongoing Budget Session.

Judicial Commission Gives Clean Chit to 'Bhole Baba'

— IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2025

