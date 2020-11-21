Bhopal, November 21: A "Rok Tok Abhiyan" was launched on Saturday by the Bhopal district administration to raise awareness on adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms. As part of the campaign, officials in the Madhya Pradesh capital deployed artists dressed as "Yamraj" and "Chitragupt" in the New Market to issue a symbolic warning to those flouting the precautionary rules. India Reports 46,232 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 90.5 Lakh Mark.

As per the Hindu beliefs, Yamraj and Chitragupta are the deities tasked with death, and to keep a record of actions committed by humans on the earth. The artists were dressed as them to veiledly warn those flouting the COVID-19 safety norms that their lackadaisical approach could prove to be fatal.

Watch Video of Bhopal 'Rok Tok Abhiyan'

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Under Bhopal District Administration's 'Rok-Tok Abhiyan', artists dressed up as 'Yamraj' & 'Chitragupt' create awareness on wearing masks & maintaining social-distancing at New Market. pic.twitter.com/DcA4SJYSEA — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

In the video shared above, the artists could be seen asking the locals to use face masks. Some of them also sprayed sanitisers on the hands of people. They used microphones to dispel the message of maintaining social distance.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past one-and-a-half months, several parts of the country is recording an increase in the positivity rate. The worst-affected region has been Delhi, where a "third wave" of the pandemic is underway.

The per-day COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh was recorded as 1,700 on Saturday. A total of 899 patients were also discharged in the corresponding period, whereas 11 deaths were reported, according to the State Health Department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).