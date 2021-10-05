Bhopal, October 5: A married woman allegedly set herself on fire after fight with a neighbour. The shocking incident took place under the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on October 2. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Chanda Wadhwani, succumbed to burn injuries on October 3. The police are investigating the alleged suicide and a case on charges of abetment to suicide may be registered against her neighbour Raju. MP: In-laws Set Woman on Fire over Water Dispute.

Chanda lived with her husband Sewakaram, a businessman, in Shivaji Ward of Gandhi Nagar. She was a housewife. The house next to Chandra's residence is being constructed. According to a report by Times of India, due to the ongoing construction works, concrete mixture and sand would fall in her house. This had led to frequent quarrels between the neighbours. MP: Family of Woman Who Sets Herself on Fire Accuses Police of Inaction.

Around 5:30 pm on October 2, Chanda and Raju had another fight on the same issue. In a fit of rage, she poured kerosene over her body and set herself ablaze, the TOI report added. She was rushed to a hospital by her family members. She died the next day while undergoing treatment. After the police learned about the incident, the reached the spot and started an investigation.

"Investigation is going on and a case on charges of abetment to suicide may be registered against Raju," SHO Gandhi Nagar, Senior Inspector Arun Sharma, was quoted as saying. It remained unclear if the accused neighbour was questioned or detained.

