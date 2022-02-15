Varanasi, February 15: An exhibition of visual arts organised at Banaras Hindu University has led to a major controversy. Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of Visual Arts himself, has superimposed his picture on a painting of Lord Shri Ram and his wife's face on the picture of Sita.

The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University. Angry students are now demanding action against Amresh Kumar and have accused him of inciting religious sentiments. Banaras Hindu University To Set Up Centre for Research Studies in Shimla.

Amresh Kumar said that this is not a big deal, because Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter. The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy. The students have said that if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).