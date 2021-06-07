Varanasi, June 7: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon set up a research centre on its property in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to a BHU spokesman, among the major decisions approved by the executive council, the proposal of utilising the varsity's property in Shimla was on top.

The executive members gave approval to the decision for running a centre for research studies in Shimla. Another major proposal was to set up a world class auditorium on campus. The members approved a proposal given by Sanganeria Foundation to build this auditorium of 1,000-seat capacity. Nita Ambani To Be 'Visiting Faculty at Banaras Hindu University (BHU)' Is Fake News, Clarifies Reliance Industries Limited Spokesperson.

Earlier, the foundation had given this proposal to BHU authorities during an academic and industrial convention in Delhi. The auditorium will come up behind the iconic Swatantra Bhawan, which is also an auditorium of the same seating capacity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).