New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and lauded his passion towards environmental protection.

PM Modi said Yadav was working extensively towards boosting sustainable development and strengthening our fight against climate change. “Birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav Ji. He is working extensively towards boosting sustainable development and strengthening our fight against climate change. His passion towards environmental protection is commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle. Bhupender Yadav Defends Delhi Zoo-Vantara MoU, Says Pact a Step Towards Modernisation.

Minister Yadav was born on this day in 1969 in Ajmer, Rajasthan. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he won the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Congress' Lalit Yadav with a margin of over 48,000 votes. This was his first Lok Sabha election fight. Before contesting the Lok Sabha election, he was a party office-bearer for over two decades. He has previously been a Rajya Sabha member representing Rajasthan since 2012, with a re-election in April 2018. He took charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the third Modi government on June 11, 2024. He held the same portfolio in the previous Modi government.

Thanking PM Modi for the birthday wishes, Yadav replied to his X post, saying that his blessings and guidance are a source of constant strength and motivation. “Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodiji, your blessings and guidance are a source of constant strength and motivation for me. Your relentless efforts towards climate action both nationally and internationally inspire all of us to continue striving to build a sustainable planet. I convey my heartfelt gratitude for your wishes.” Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Announces Launch of Nationwide Mass Mobilization Campaign Against Plastic Pollution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while extending his wishes, said that Yadav’s commitment to environmental goals contributes to PM Modi’s mission for a green earth. Warm birthday greetings to Shri @byadavbjpJi. Your zeal for environmental conservation and climate action greatly contributes to PM Modi Ji's mission for a clean and green planet. Praying for your good health and long life,” posted Shah on X.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma wished for Yadav's long and healthy life. The CM posted on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav ji! I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a successful journey."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).