Patna, December 14: Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that his government will implement Mai-Behan Maan Yojana in the state if his party wins the upcoming Assembly elections. Yadav explained that the scheme aims to address the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged women who struggle to afford basic necessities like food, clothing, and healthcare for their children due to inflation.

He assured that under this program, funds would be directly transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts within a month of forming a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Yadav underscored the pivotal role of women in Bihar’s development, stating, “The economic empowerment of women directly contributes to household and community prosperity. The multiplier effect of cash transfers would impact directly on areas like nutritious food, healthcare, and children’s education.” ‘Maai Behan Maan Yojana’: Tejashwi Yadav Announces to Give INR 2500 to Women If RJD Government Formed in Bihar (Watch Video).

“We believe that when women get cash transfers, they invest more in their families' well-being. Improved economic status of women benefits the entire family and community,” he said. Yadav also criticised the Bihar government, alleging inefficiency and arrogance among officials. He accused the government of “oppressing” the youth and claimed that there is no active governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav Bats for India-Pakistan Cricket Matches on Each Other’s Soil, Says ‘There Should Be No Politics in Such Matters’.

Tejashwi Yadav Promises INR 2,500 for Women Under ‘Maai Behan Maan Yojana’

#WATCH | Darbhanga, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "If our government is formed in the state, we will start the 'Maai Behan Maan Yojana'... Under the Maai Behan Maan Yojana, we will give Rs 2500 directly to the accounts of our economically weak mothers and sisters. As… pic.twitter.com/QvU1EIpUXT — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Yadav also targeted Nitish Kumar who would spend Rs 2.25 billion on the Samvad Yatra, which he said is unprecedented for any Chief Minister in Bihar's history. Yadav said the "Mai-Behan Maan Yojana" will be a cornerstone of Bihar’s reconstruction, envisioning it as a tool to elevate not only women but the state as a whole in future. His remarks reflect the opposition’s strategy to address grassroots issues, with a strong focus on women-centric policies as a vehicle for social transformation.

