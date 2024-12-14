RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced the launch of the ‘Maai Behan Maan Yojana’ if his party forms the government in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Speaking at an event in Darbhanga, he said, “Under this scheme, economically weaker women, including mothers and sisters, will receive INR 2,500 directly into their bank accounts every month.” Yadav assured that the initiative would begin within a month of forming the government, aiming to provide financial support and uplift women in the state. The announcement is seen as a significant move to woo female voters ahead of the upcoming elections. Tejashwi Yadav Bats for India-Pakistan Cricket Matches on Each Other’s Soil, Says ‘There Should Be No Politics in Such Matters’.

Tejashwi Yadav Promises INR 2,500 for Women Under 'Maai Behan Maan Yojana'

#WATCH | Darbhanga, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "If our government is formed in the state, we will start the 'Maai Behan Maan Yojana'... Under the Maai Behan Maan Yojana, we will give Rs 2500 directly to the accounts of our economically weak mothers and sisters.

