Patna, November 29: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has come out strongly in favour of Indian and Pakistani cricket teams playing on each other's soil. In response to BCCI's decision to play against Pakistan only at neutral venues, the RJD leader said, "There should be no politics in such matters. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Pakistan and share biryani with Nawaz Sharif, what is the harm in the cricket teams of the two countries exchanging visits?" Champions Trophy 2025 Without Team India? ICC Mulling Over Three Options For Upcoming Mega Tournament: Report.

Yadav, who began his career as an IPL player before entering politics, was referring to Modi's surprise 2015 visit to Lahore, coinciding with the wedding of Sharif's grandchild. "Exchanging such visits will help improve people-to-people contact between the two nations," Yadav said on Thursday night.