Patna, Aug 16: With the Bihar cabinet expansion scheduled at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) issued a list of its legislators who are going to take oath.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhawan here.

The RJD announced the names of 15 MLAs for the cabinet and included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Expand Cabinet Today; Nearly 30 Ministers To Be Inducted.

Other RJD MLAs are: Kumar Sarwajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Alok Mehta (MLC), Anita Devi, Surendra Ram, Samir Mahaseth, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Momammad Shamim, Kartik Master (MLC), Ramanand Yadav, Chandrashekher Yadav, Sudhakar Singh and Jitendra Rai.

After breaking alliance with the BJP, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister on August 10.

