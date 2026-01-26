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Patna, January 26: A serious and disturbing incident has come to light in Bihar’s Supaul district, where a government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raising slogans in support of Pakistan’s first Governor General, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during a Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony. The incident occurred during the celebration of the 77th Republic Day at Abhuwar High School under the Kishanganj block. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mansoor Alam, a teacher at the school.

According to reports, during the flag-hoisting ceremony, the teacher allegedly chanted “Long Live Mr Jinnah”. The act was recorded on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media, triggering outrage. Teachers, students, and others present at the ceremony immediately objected to the slogans. Following the incident, the school headmaster lodged a written complaint with the local police station. During the investigation, several students recorded their statements, confirming that the teacher raised the controversial slogans. Bihar Shocker: 20-Year-Old BA Student Killed in Patna After Minor Tea, Cigarette Argument Turns Violent.

Students alleged that the teacher made remarks such as “paradise lies in Pakistan” and attempted to make children chant “Long Live Mr Jinnah” during the ceremony. According to the students, the sequence of slogans raised by the teacher included “Long Live revered Bapu. Long Live Mr Jinnah. Long live Bhagat Singh, Inquilab Zindabad”. Acting swiftly on the complaint and available evidence, the police arrested the accused teacher. Bihar Shocker: Man Critical After Petrol Poured on His Private Parts in Police Custody in Samastipur, 3 Cops Suspended

Confirming the arrest, Supaul Superintendent of Police Sharath R.S. said, “The accused has been arrested based on the complaint and evidence. Such activities during a national festival are extremely serious. Strict legal action will be taken as per the law.” The SP added that a thorough investigation is underway and all aspects of the incident are being examined. The incident has sparked widespread anger among the school administration and residents. Many have termed the act an insult to the national spirit of Republic Day and demanded stringent action. Police officials have assured that the case will be handled strictly and no leniency will be shown.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).