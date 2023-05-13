Nalanda, May 13: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man, who was shot at by a cop in March for not wearing a helmet, succumbed to his injuries on the day of his first marriage anniversary at a Patna hospital on Friday.

TOI reported that the victim, Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Karthu village under the Telhada police station area in Nalanda district, was on way to Bandhuganj market in Jehanabad district on March 28 when the incident occurred. Bihar Shocker: Health Department Official Caught on Camera Threatening Para-Medical Students With 'Jail Time', Video Goes Viral.

Since Sudhir was not wearing a helmet and didn't have his driving licence with him at that time, he sped up his bike on seeing policemen checking helmets of the riders near Anantpur village under Okari police station in Jehanabad district. Enraged over it, ASI Mumtaz Khan of Okari police station allegedly fired at him. The bullet hit his chest leaving him injured. Bihar Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death, Another Injured Over DJ Song Dispute at Wedding Ceremony in Katihar.

People present at the spot informed his family members and admitted Sudhir to a private clinic at Hilsa from where he was taken to AIIMS-Patna where he breathed his last on Friday after struggling for life for 45 days.

After protests, the accused ASI, Mumtaz Khan, was arrested while other policemen, including the then Okri police station SHO Chandrahas Singh, ASI Bhim Kumar and constables Vijay Kumar and Kumar Mahesh were suspended.

In another news from Bihar, a senior Health Department official in was seen threatening para-medical students with jail time.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the official was seen telling students to leave his office. "Agitate before me, (I) will send you to jail... Don't do drama before me. You don't have etiquette. Leave my room, I say," the official was seen telling the students.

