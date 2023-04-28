Patna, April 28: In a shocking incident, a scuffle over a wedding song ended badly for a teenager in Bihar's Katihar. The 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons after an argument over a song played by the disc jockey during a wedding ceremony turned violent on Thursday night. Another teenager suffered injuries in the knife attack. The incident took place in Dighi village of Bihar’s Katihar district.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the teenagers were dancing during a wedding celebration on Thursday night. Soon, a brawl took place over a song played by DJ. The incident escalated, and some unidentified persons attacked the teen with knives. The victim suffered deep injuries and died soon after he was rushed to KMCH. Another boy injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at Katihar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), and he is out of danger. Bihar: Teacher Kills Seven-Year-Old For Not Doing Homework, FIR Lodged.

The accused persons fled the spot after the knife attack. The police reached the site after being alerted. The eyewitnesses told police that the boys were dancing to a song when some youths wielding knives attacked those dancing and ran away. A case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the crime under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Uttar Pradesh: 23-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Dispute at Wedding Over Song Played by DJ.

In another incident, a man was stabbed to death near Ramna Chowk in Katihar district on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Md Salim, who ran a hardware shop in the area. Salim was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way.

