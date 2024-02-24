Banka, February 24: A female teacher from a primary school in Banka district was transferred by the Education Department on Friday following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The teacher, Neetu Kumari, allegedly took all the students to a nearby temple to make them swear they had not stolen Rs 35 from her purse.

TOI reported that incident occurred at a school in Asmanichak village, Rajaun block, where Kumari was the only teacher on duty among a total of 122 students. The villagers and parents demanded action against Kumari, threatening to halt the school’s operations if no action was taken. Jammu and Kashmir: Teacher in Inebriated State Found During School Duty in Reasi, Suspended After Video Surfaces Online.

Block Education Officer Kumar Pankaj deemed the teacher’s actions improper and confirmed her transfer. Meanwhile, Kumari defended herself, stating that she only enquired about her missing money and the students voluntarily swore before the deities. She expressed shock over the villagers’ reaction. ‘Mahabharat, Ramayan Are Imaginary’: Convent School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Epics, PM Narendra Modi in Mangaluru.

"The students themselves rushed to the nearby temple to swear before the deities," she said, adding she was shocked and shattered after the villagers entered the school premises and created commotion. "I have been teaching at this school for the past 18 years. How can I doubt my own students," she asked.

Mukhiya Anupam Kumari called the teacher’s behavior unfair and announced a meeting of teachers and parents on Saturday to address the incident.

