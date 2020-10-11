Buxar, October 11: A woman was gang-raped and later thrown into a river by rapists in Bihar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Ojha Baraon village in Bihar's Buxar district. The accused also threw the woman's five-year-old child into the river, leading to the toddler's death. Police registered a case and arrested one of the accused men. Liquor Bottles Seized from Car Belonging to Buxar Sadar MLA.

The woman, along with her child, was going to a bank when a group of men surrounded them. The woman and her child were forcibly taken to a secluded place where the men allegedly gang-raped her, India Today reported. Later, the accused tied the woman and her child together and threw them into a river. The woman managed to raise an alarm after which locals came to her rescue. Bihar Shocker: 50-Year-Old Woman Gangraped in Patna; Video of Heinous Crime Goes Viral.

Locals rescued the woman, however, the child could not be saved. "The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR has been registered and one accused has been arrested. The body her child is sent for postmortem," police told news agency ANI.

