Patna, August 22: A shocking incident surfaced from Bihar’s capital Patna. A 50-year-old woman from Patna was gangraped by four men two weeks ago, and the heinous act was recorded on camera. The video surfaced on social media on Friday. The incident took place with limits of Gaurichak police station of the district. After the video went viral, police traced the women and recorded her statement. An FIR has been registered in the case.

According to reports, police have identified all the four accused seen in the village. “We received the viral video on Friday and only then came to know about the incident. We contacted the local panchayat mukhiya who helped us trace the victim,” reported The Times of India quoting Gaurichak SHO Rajesh Kumar Mandal as saying. Teenage Girl Gang Raped in Aravalli Mountain Range on New Year Eve.

According to the report, the rape survivor was returning to her village from town area when the incident took place. Mandal told the media house, when the woman alighted from an autorickshaw a bike-borne person offered her a lift. She took a lift from the person as he said that he was going to the same village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Gangraped & Strangled to Death in Mhow While She Was Sleeping With Parents on Roadside.

The rape survivor told the police that the biker took her to a secluded place where six more people were already present. Reportedly, four people raped the woman. However, after one of the accused started recording the crime, the rest three fled from the spot. Police have started investigation in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).