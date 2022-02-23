Bijnor, February 23: Two days after a 17-year-old girl's body was found inside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police have arrested a 40-year-old relative for allegedly strangling her. A school dropout, the girl was killed on Sunday night while her parents and siblings were away at a wedding.

The body was discovered by her father on his return on Monday. As the girl was alone, two children aged between six and eight years, had also slept with her in the room. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh.

Police said the accused was the father of the two children. Identified as Bhoora Singh, he had allegedly tried to force himself on the girl. But she resisted. When she threatened to expose him, he allegedly strangled her.

Bhoora Singh also happens to be a distant relative of the girl's family. The victim's parents reposed faith in Bhoora and had asked him to look after their daughter while they were away.

Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh said Bhoora was in an inebriated condition when he attempted to rape her. When he failed, he strangled her to death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).