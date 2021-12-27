Bengaluru, December 27: National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew his controversial statements on 'Ghar wapsi'. "At a programme held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," he stated.

Tejasvi on Saturday (December 25) stated that the estranged Hindus, who have embraced other religions, must be brought back to the Hindu religion. "There is no other way than ensuring the 'Ghar wapsi' of Hindus who have converted to Islam and Christianity."

He further had stated that those who have gone to Pakistan embracing Islam should also be brought back to the Hindu religion. Those who have gone to China and Japan must also be brought back to Sanatan Dharma (Hindu religion). The Hindu religion must be revived, he had said. BJP Leader Tejasvi Surya Withdraws Controversial Remarks from 'Hindu Revival in Bharat' Speech in Karnataka.

"There is nothing in the world that is impossible. 'Ghar wapsi' should be taken up in neighbourhoods, villages. The dreams should be bigger. Ram Mandir has been established in this nation, Article 370 in Kashmir has been abrogated. Those converted to Islam in Pakistan have to be brought back to Hinduism. Religious mutts, temples should take a lead in this regard.

"Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those who have gone out of Hindu fold. There is no other solution for Hindus. We cannot think of bringing those back to Hinduism, we have to make evolution with this concept and get adapted to the thought of bringing all Hindus back.

"The metamorphosis should come in our DNA. This is the only way. For a thousand years, either by force or by fraud, through threat or allurement, the Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one solution for their anomaly. Those who left mother religion for socio-politico-economic aspects over the course of Indian history must be brought back in a whole to the mother faith," Tejasvi had said.

He further stated that "What we should do in this regard? Every temple, mutts have set targets regarding bringing back people who have gone to other religions to the fold of Hinduism," he had stated. The statements went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism also.

