After controversy over his speech calling for the reconversion of those who left the Hindu faith, BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he was “unconditionally” withdrawing his statements.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Tejasvi Surya tweeted this morning.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold...those who've left their mother religion must be brought back.. My request is that every temple,mutt should've yearly targets for this:BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at an event on 25 Dec pic.twitter.com/8drw0lfKAh — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

