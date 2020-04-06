BJP's 40th Foundation Day: Bharatiya Janata Party Adheres to Lockdown, Social Distancing as PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Call for Defeat of COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 6: On its 40th foundation day, the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg wore a deserted look and not even half a dozen leaders and workers were present at the flag hoisting ceremony as the party strictly adhered to social distancing norms and call of lockdown given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party President JP Nadda had also issued a strict directive to all party workers to adhere to medical advice and help enable the nation to defeat COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping norms of social distancing in mind and ensuring that there isn't flouting of lockdown norms, senior party leader and in charge of headquarters, Mahendra Pandey paid obeisance to founders of the BJP, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, by offering flowers and placing party's flag next to their busts on the first floor of the headquarters. A team of three sang the national song to commemorate the event.

While speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "I want to congratulate workers on 40th foundation day of BJP. We are going through unprecedented times. Prime Minister gave a call of lockdown and we are following it in letter and spirit.

Workers believe that the fight PM has waged the war against this virus, will be successful. People of this nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister. Our party President has also made an appeal to this effect.

Stay home." He further informed that today every state headquarter will hoist party flag keeping lockdown and rules of social distancing in mind. "I too got a curfew pass to be at the party office for flag hoisting, " added the party leader. Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at his residence.

The lockdown effect was evident from the fact that barring a handful of security men and housekeeping staff, no one has entered the BJP headquarters since lockdown except today.

A cautionary sign for those who have symptoms of coronavirus has been pasted on the front gate of the headquarters. Those with symptoms have been asked not to enter the premises. Ever since the Prime Minister called for a complete lockdown, barring essential services, the party headquarters has not had any visitors.