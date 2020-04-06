PM Narendra Modi Addresses BJP Workers on Party's 40th Foundation Day, Appeals to Them For 5 Things From Feeding The Poor to Seeking Donations for PM CARES Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, leaders on the party's 40th foundation day today. On the special day, the Prime Minister requested BJP workers for a few things- first- to help the poor with ration and ensure not a single poor is left without food. Second- to wear a face mask while going to help the needy, third- to run a dhanyawaad abhiyaan, fourth- make more and more people aware of Aarogya Setu app and fifth- every BJP worker should make at least 40 people donate to PM CARES fund.

Here are the things PM Modi asked From the BJP Karyakartas:

First- Help the poor with ration, ensure not a single poor is left without food.

Second- Do wear a face-mask while going to help the needy

Third- Run a dhanyawaad abhiyaan and thank of people who are serving you at this hour. The doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank, post office, essential services - we have to thank all of the. I would want you to collect thanking letters with signatures of residents in your booth and all of them should be given to people working on the frontline in that area.

Fourth- make more and more people aware of Aarogya Setu app. Make sure that one party worker gets the app installed on the phonjes of at least 40 people.

Fifth- every BJP worker should make at least 40 people donate to PM CARES fund.

Lauding India's efforts in fighting the deadly coronavirus, the Prime Minister said that India is among those nations that understood the seriousness of the Coronavirus pandemic and began the fight against it. "India took decisions one after the other, made sure all governments work together", he said.

The Prime Minister said whether it is stalling international flights or setting up the medical infrastructure, India has done all that was needed so far. "India has worked with a holistic approach. Even WHO has praised India's efforts. Whether it was SAARC meeting or the G20 Summit, India has played an eminent role in ensuring that the world fights this pandemic together", he said.

The Prime Minister added that whether it is a one-day Janata Curfew, or a longer lockdown, Indians have done it all. He said people of India have shown maturity in this situation. "Nobody would have thought that people in such a huge country will fight this together. We saw an example last night when at 9 pm, every person, whether rich, poor, young, old, everyone came out to light a diya or candle for 9 minutes. People have yet again shown that they are together in this fight", he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi appealed to party workers to reaffirm the importance of social distancing, help those in need amid lockdown and enable India to overcome COVID-19.