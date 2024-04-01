New Delhi, April 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of having only one motive -- to put her husband in jail during the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy, favouring certain individuals.

A trial court on Monday sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. "He was questioned for 11 days, the questioning is complete. The court has not declared him guilty. Why has he been put in jail?" Sunita Kejriwal told reporters while leaving the Rouse Avenue court. Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Husband Arvind Kejriwal’s Message From Lock-Up at India Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan (Watch Video).

Sunita Kejriwal Speaks After Delhi CM Sent to Jjudicial Custody

VIDEO | Here’s what Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, said on Delhi CM being sent to judicial custody till April 15. “ED’s investigation has concluded and the court hasn’t called him guilty so why have they kept him in jail? Their aim is only to keep him in jail during… pic.twitter.com/rYOx74NQB2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2024

"They (the BJP) have only one objective -- to put him in jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The country's people will give a reply to this dictatorship," she said.