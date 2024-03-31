Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday (March 31) participated in the Opposition INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She read out the message from Arvind Kejriwal which he had sent from lock-up. "I am not seeking vote today. I'm not asking you to make someone win or lose. I'm seeking support to make a new India," she said while reading out the message of the Delhi CM. She further delivered her husband's six guarantees ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message, Says Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 Will Reveal Where Money From Excise Policy 'Scam' Is.

Sunita Kejriwal Reads Arvind Kejriwal’s Message

VIDEO | Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, reads out a letter by the jailed Delhi CM, while addressing the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MvZvgUuowL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2024

