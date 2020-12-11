Mumbai, December 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recommended to the Maharashtra government a night curfew across Mumbai city. The BMC wants a night curfew in Mumbai because night clubs are operating till late night in the city and partygoers rarely follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Last week, some night clubs were raided by the civic body officials and police. Maharashtra Reports 3,824 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Deaths.

"We have registered an FIR against a nightclub where around 1,000 people were partying without wearing face masks. I urge people to follow SOPs. We have requested the government, if this continues, we must think of night curfew. We will review situation till December 20," BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told news agency ANI. He has proposed that night curfew be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am. BMC Setting Up New COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Facility in Mumbai.

Chahal last week wrote to the Maharashtra government demanding that night curfew be imposed in Mumbai. However, the state government asked BMC to wait till December 25 (Christmas) when it will review the situation. The BMC chief has directed assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards to make surprise visits to popular night clubs during weekends to check if COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in India. It has recorded 18,64,348 cases to date. A total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in the state yesterday. As many as, 5008 people recovered from infection yesterday, pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has reached 93.52 per cent.

