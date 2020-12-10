Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): A total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, 5008 people recovered from infection today pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has reached 93.52 per cent.

A total of 47,972 people have succumbed to the virus while the state has 71,910 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 798 new coronavirus cases, 743 recoveries and 13 deaths on Thursday, according to data shared by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

While 2,64,971 people have recovered from the infection, 10,948 have lost their lives to the virus in the metropolis till date.

A total of 2,88,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city including 11,943 active cases. (ANI)

