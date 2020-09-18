Kishanganj, September 18: A bridge in Goabari village washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in the water level of Kankai river in Bihar. Incidents of bridges being washed away ahead of inaugurations are not new in the country. Last month, a newly constructed bridge which was scheduled for inauguration on August 31 in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh was washed away in heavy rains, a day before the scheduled inauguration.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar at 12 pm on Friday. Other than this, he will also inaugurate 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said. Arunachal Pradesh: Bridge Washed Away in Flood, Remote Shi-Yomi District Near China Border Cut-Off.

Bridge in Gaobari Village Washed Away Ahead of Inauguration in Bihar:

Kishanganj: A bridge in Goabari village washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in the water level of Kankai river. #Bihar (17.9)

A new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of them, the release added.

