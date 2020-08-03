New Delhi, Aug 3: IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source said. Shashi Tharoor, on Amit Shah Testing COVID-19 Positive, Says Wonder Why Home Minister Chose Private Hospital, Not AIIMS.

Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.