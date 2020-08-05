Bengaluru, August 5: The medical team of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday informed that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is clinically stable. The doctors stated that CM Yediyurappa's vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. The State CM was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he was tested COVID-19 positive.

Informing about the health update of senior BJP leader, Manipal Hospital said, as quoted by ANI, "Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was admitted on 2nd August 2020 for COVID-19 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable & attending to his activities from his room." BS Yediyurappa Health Update: 'Clinically Stable, Monitored Closely', Says Manipal Hospital Day After Karnataka CM Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Here's what doctors at Manipal Hospital said:

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was admitted on 2nd August 2020 for #COVID19 & has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters are within normal limits & he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable & attending to his activities from his room: Manipal hospital pic.twitter.com/PLnHztveOX — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Manipal Hospital doctors have said that the state CM is "clinically stable" and being monitored closely, said the health bulletin released by the medical facility. Yediyurappa was diagnosed with mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Apart from Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was too admitted in the same hospital on Tuesday after he was tested COVID-19 positive. Doctors on Wednesday said that the senior Congress leader has no fever and his vital parameters are stable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).