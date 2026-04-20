Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 20 (ANI): A man allegedly murdered his own brother and sister-in-law in Sultanpura under the limits of Mirchowk Police Station, police said on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the accused, identified as Adil Khan, is suspected of having attacked and killed his brother Aqeel Khan and Aqeel's wife Ajmeri Begum. The incident is believed to have occurred following a family dispute.

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Police sources indicated that the attack took place at the victims' residence in Sultanpura, sending shockwaves across the locality.

Upon receiving information, Mirchowk police rushed to the spot, secured the crime scene, and initiated an investigation.

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The bodies have reportedly been shifted for post-mortem examination, DCP (Shamshabad Zone), B. Rajesh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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