Lucknow, December 1: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has bulldozed the 'New York City' -- an under construction unauthorised colony, coming up on 45 bigha land at Mauda village of Kakori on outskirts of the state capital. LDA zonal officer (zone 3) Devansh Trivedi said the township was being developed without its layout approved by the Authority. He said that LDA had warned the developers of action earlier but they started construction again.

An LDA court subsequently passed the demolition order, he added. On Thursday, an LDA team led by assistant engineer Y.P. Singh and escorted by police, bulldozed the construction. Meanwhile, LDA also sealed an open-air restaurant in Viraj Khand as it was operating without due permission. Five other illegal constructions were also sealed in Alambagh, Kakori and Krishna Nagar. "People should get due approvals from the authorities before starting any construction," said LDA VC Indramani Tripathi.

He said that the LDA will organise a camp at its head office in Gomti Nagar on Saturday for the registry of various residential and commercial properties. Registration of properties under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be done on priority, said additional secretary, LDA, Gyanendra Verma.