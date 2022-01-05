New Delhi, January 5: The investigation into the six-month-old Sulli deal case is still on while the recent 'Bulli Bai' case has now been transferred to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, a senior Delhi Police official said on Wednesday. The derogatory "Sulli Deals" mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent to 'auction' them on the app.

Six months after this, a similar incident of harassing the women members of the minority community on social media once again came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application, this named as 'Bulli Bai', yet again created on US-based GitHub platform. Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App ‘Bulli Bai’ Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

"Investigation in the 'Sulli deals' is still going on," informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal when IANS asked about the progress in the case.

Delhi Police a day ago got an approval from the government for Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to seek details from US-based firm GitHub about the user who uploaded the app, Sulli deal, on their platform. "Bulli Bai", which popped up on January 1, had a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

The victim journalist in her complaint had stated that she found out on January 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.

"The term Bulli Bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women," read the complaint.

"Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistan supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app. This handle was at the same time promoting Khalistan content as well.

According to sources, Delhi Police on Monday had also written a letter to social media giant Twitter seeking information about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and further asked it to remove the offensive content.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police which also lodged an FIR into the case on Sunday has so far arrested three people including a woman who is said to be the mastermind of the whole conspiracy. The three accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh (key conspirator) and Mayank Rawal.

