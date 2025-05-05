Mumbai, May 5: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a 19-year-old neighbour following a dispute over a card game in the Nehrunagar area of Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon, May 3. The accused, identified as Soheb Habib Sheikh, has been arrested by the Sant Tukaramnagar Police.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred around 3 PM on the ground floor of Vijay Prabha Housing Society, where the victim lived. According to the police, the altercation began after a verbal dispute during a game of ‘Vyapar’ played on the terrace of a neighbour’s house. Pune Shocker: Man Arrested, Minor Son Detained for Urinating Inside Nageshwar Temple and Desecrating Idol of Goddess Annapurna (Watch Video).

The victim’s younger brother, 14, informed him about the argument with Soheb. When the 16-year-old confronted the accused, Soheb allegedly physically assaulted him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Senior Inspector Gorakh Kumbhar confirmed that the victim, a Class 12 student, succumbed to his injuries later that day. Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. Maharashtra Shocker: Student From Pune Sends Obscene Messages, Makes Phone Calls to Woman BJP Minister; Arrested for Stalking and Harassment.

