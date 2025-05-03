Pune, May 3: The Maharashtra Cyber Police recently arrested a 24-year-old student for allegedly sending obscene messages and making phone calls to a woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister. The accused, identified as Amol Kale, was arrested from Pune. Kale has been booked under Section 78 (stalking) and Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The incident came to light after Nikhil Bhamre, a BJP officer bearer, approached the Maharashtra cyber police two days ago and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, cops traced the caller to Pune's Bhosari. According to Hindustan Times, officials said that Kale originally hails from the Beed district. After his arrest on Thursday, May 1, Kale was brought to Mumbai. Pune Shocker: ‘Drunk’ Man Performs One-Arm Push-Ups in Middle of Road at Maharashtra’s Swargate, Video Goes Viral.

Later, he was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till Friday. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Kale was allegedly stalking the woman BJP minister for the last few days. They also found that the accused made repeated phone calls to the woman minister and even sent her offensive messages. During interrogation, Kale admitted to making the phone calls. Pune Shocker: MNS Workers Slap Marathi Employee at Maharashtra Bank for Intervening in Language Dispute With Branch Manager in Lonavala (Watch Video).

Cops also found the obscene messages in Kale's phone, which he sent to the minister. Meanwhile, cops are still trying to figure out why the accused was harassing and stalking the minister, who belongs to the BJP.

