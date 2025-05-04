Tensions rose in Paud village near Pune after a 19-year-old man, Chand Naushad Sheikh, was caught on CCTV desecrating the idol of Goddess Annapurna at the Nageshwar Temple. The footage reportedly shows him throwing the idol, urinating on it, and performing obscene acts. Police have arrested both Chand and his father, Naushad Shaikh. The incident has triggered public outrage, though officials report the situation is under control. Deputy SP Sunil Pujari confirmed that an FIR has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196, 298, 299, 302, 351(2), and 3(5). Security has been intensified in the area as investigations continue. Authorities urge the public to remain calm. Theft Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Man Walks Inside Shiva Temple in UP, Offers Water to Shivling Before Stealing Brass Pot; Viral Video Surfaces.

Tension in Paud Village After Man Urinates in Temple

