Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, February 27, met German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann in Tamil Nadu. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister shared a heartwarming video of his interaction with Cassandra Mae Spittmann. During the meeting, Cassandra Mae performed "Achyutam Keshavam", a Tamil song in front of PM Narendra Modi. Sharing the video on X, PM Modi said, "Cassandra Mae Spittmann’s love for India is exemplary, as seen in our interaction. My best wishes for her future endeavours." PM Narendra Modi Meets With German Singer Mae Spittmann, Her Mother in Tamil Nadu's Palladam (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Cassandra Mae Spittmann

