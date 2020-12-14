Thiruvananthapuram, December 14: Members of Kerala Catholic Reform Movement (KCRM) today burned Catholic Council calendar which featured rape accused Franco Mulakkal.

The church, on the other hand, defended the move to include the Bishop’s birthday in the calendar saying Mulakkal remains a Bishop and that the charges against him have not been proved, according to an Indian Express report. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Kerala Nun Rape Case Accused, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The Thrissur Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has invited criticism by printing the photo of Bishop Mulakkal and specifying his birthday on the March page of the calendar. Mulakkal is presently facing trial on allegations of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kottayam district of Kerala.

