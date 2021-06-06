New Delhi, June 6: Transborder cattle smugglers have assaulted Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along India-Bangladesh border, resulting in an injury of a personnel, the border guarding force said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.25 a.m. on Saturday in Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal when the BSF troops on duty detected movement of 8-10 cattle smugglers along with cattle coming from Indian side along the bank of Chhoti Jamuna river with an intent to cross the cattle towards Bangladesh side. India News | Rajasthan: BSF Foils Attempt by Pakistani Smugglers, Recovers 54 Packets of Heroin.

The BSF troops challenged the smugglers to stop but the transborder cattle smugglers aggressively encircled and assaulted BSF troops with sticks during which one of the BSF troops sustained injury on his head, reveals a statement issued by the BSF.

#BSF troops challenged the smugglers to stop but the transborder cattle smugglers adopted aggressive posture, encircled & attacked #BSF troops with bamboo sticks and sharp edged weapons during which one of the BSF troops sustained injury on his head.@BSFNBFTR #Bsfnorthbengal pic.twitter.com/E4FkyD6K97 — NORTH BENGAL BSF (@BSFNBFTR) June 6, 2021

'Injured BSF personnel has been evacuated to government hospital in Hili for medical treatment and his condition is presently stable,' said the statement. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Seizes Arms Dropped by Pakistan Drone in Samba.

The BSF, one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), is mandated to guard 4,096 km India-Bangladesh and 3,323 km India-Pakistan borders to curb illegal trade, infiltration and other crimes along with ensuring security to the country.

