New Delhi/Jammu, May 14: In another attempted aerial drop of arms in India from across the border, a drone was observed dropping its consignment in the Samba sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, security officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on patrolling duty recovered the arms, while the drone flew back into Pakistani territory before it could be targetted.

"Alert troops of Border Security Force on Friday recovered the cache of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Samba area early this morning. The consignment was wrapped in polyethylene packet," the BSF said. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian; One Army Personnel Injured.

An AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a pistol magazine, 15 rounds of pistol ammunition, and wooden frame used to support payload in drone was seized by the BSF, which is deployed to guard the 3,323 km-long India-Pakistan border.

Using drones to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money into India has been used by Pakistan-based elements for quite some now.

Security forces on September 22 last year also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu division. The BSF then shot down the drone.

On September 19 last year, a Pakistani drone had dropped arms and ammunition in Jammu's Rajouri district for three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants. The LeT militants had come from Pulwama in the Kashmir valley via the Mughal road and had picked up the consignment before security forces arrested them.

J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has said though detecting weapons being dropped via drones in hilly areas was a challenging task, security forces were taking counter measures to thwart the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based subversive elements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).