New Delhi, March 24:The government on Thursday said that around 128 requests are pending in connection with bank fraud cases of Rs 21,074.43 cr for grant of consent by states.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still waiting for the grant of consent in the cases to kick start the probe. The states who will grant permission are all non BJP ruled states.

Most of the cases are from Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh and West Bengal. Here the State Governments are not ready to grant permission to the federal probe agency to investigate the case. At least 12 cases are pending with Chhattisgarh. The federal probe agency has requested the state to allow them to investigate. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into All Cases Lodged Against Param Bir Singh By Maharshtra Police.

The West Bengal government has not given consent in six cases. A total 101 requests was pending with Maharashtra pertaining to the bank fraud amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore. There are total 173 cases in which Maharashtra government didn't give consent. Out of 173, the cases related to bank fraud are 101.

Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab and Meghalaya have also withdrawn general consent to the federal probe agency. Here 127 cases were pending. The agency has requested the authority concerned to grant them permission. At least 16 cases are pending with the Punjab government. Gurugram: FIR Against 51 For Developing Illegal Colonies.

There are nine states which have not given permission to the CBI to investigate. These states have given the CBI permission to probe 101 cases as of now.

