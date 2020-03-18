CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020, JEE Mains And All University Exams Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Rescheduled After March 31

File image of school children | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 18: Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all class 10th and 12th board exams scheduled from March 19-31. The exams have been postponed after March 31, However, the new exam dates have not been announced yet. Besides the CBSE, JEE mains and all university exams have also been postpioned. Maharashtra Government May Shut Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Likely to Work With Half of its Capacity.

The development came after the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry ordered the CBSE and other educational institutions to postpone ongoing exams. The ministry had directed the CBSE and all other educational institutions to reschedule exams after March 31. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Holidays Declared For All Educational Institutions in Andhra Pradesh Till March 31 to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

CBSE's Order:

IMPORTANT: Following govt order, CBSE postpones all exams in India & abroad scheduled from March 19 to March 31 (both dates included). New exmaination schedule will be notified by March 31 after "re-assessment of the situation", says CBSE. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OpQoOzkd0q — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, The CBSE also issued guidelines for the rest of the board examinations. The CBSE directed each centre superintendent to ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one meter from each other. The board also asked the centres to provide masks to candidates who cough and sneeze.

India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 151 so far, while three people have also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 42 positive cases and one death, followed by Kerala, where 26 confirmed cases have been reported till now.