A high voltage drama ensured in an Agra hotel after a woman caught her husband red-handed with his alleged girlfriend in the room on Monday night. The woman then thrashed both of them with her sandals. In the video, the man can be heard apologising as his wife rained sandal attack on the lovers. The woman also pulled the girlfriend by her hair. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Woman Thrashes Husband and his Lover:

