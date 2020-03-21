Central Railway to Run 60% Trains on March 22 to Encourage People to Observe Janata Curfew, Sunday Mega Block on Main and Harbour Line Cancelled

Mumbai Local Train | Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 21: The Central Railway on Saturday announced that it will run approximately 60% suburban services on March 22 in the wake of the call given by prime minister Narendra Modi to observe 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railway informed that there will be no mega block on Sunday on Main and Harbour line. "Central Railway will run approximately 60% suburban services on March 22. The Sunday mega block schedule on the Main and Harbour line has been cancelled for 22nd March. There will be no mega block tomorrow", the tweet read.

From Friday, the state government of Maharashtra ordered the closure of Mumbai AC local train services on Western Railway as a precautionary measure. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway informed that the AC trains will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till March 31. Also, the Central Railways also announced that 16 AC suburban services running on Transharbour line i.e. Thane-Vashi/Nerul/Panvel would be cancelled from March 20 till March 31 on account of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-hit as the number of positive coronavirus patients jumped to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 Outbreak: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

In India, the total number of novel coronavirus cases mounted to 271 on March 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. According to a tweet by ICMR, a total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. As per Health Ministry, the total number of passengers screened at airport now stand at 14,59,993.