Mumbai AC Local Train Services on Western And Central Railway to be Cancelled From Friday Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mumbai, March 19: As a precautionary measure, Mumbai AC local train services on Western Railway in Maharashtra will be cancelled from Friday and will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till March 31, as informed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway. Soon Central Railways also announced that 16 AC suburban services running on Transharbour line i.e. Thane-Vashi/Nerul/Panvel would be cancelled from March 20 till March 31 on account of the rising coronavirus cases.

The situation in Maharashtra continues to be worrisome, as the number of infected people in the state has reached 49. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people in the state not to step out of their homes for non-essential work and to stay at homes as much possible. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

According to an ANI tweet, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Chief Ministers of all the states, as well as State Health Ministers, will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at 4 pm, through video conferencing. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Coronavirus, Says People Should Not Step out of Homes.

In order to control the spread of the virus, shops on select roads in Mumbai will now function on alternate days. BMC in a tweet mentioned that all Assistant Commissioners of wards in the city will identify the roads on which all the shops and commercial activities will stay closed on alternate days to reduce large crowds from gathering.

Last week, the state government announced the closure of all public gyms, swimming pools, night clubs, schools, colleges and not have any public gathering to avoid the spread of the deadly disease which has already claimed three lives in India.