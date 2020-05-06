Centre Slams West Bengal Govt Over 'Low Rate of COVID-19 Testing' & 'High Mortality Rate'

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 6: The Centre on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government over the low rate of COVID-19 testing and high mortality rate due to the deadly virus. Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha. In the letter, Bhalla wrote, “Response to COVID19 in West Bengal is characterised by very low rate of testing in proportion to population and very high rate of mortality of 13.2 percent by far highest of any state." IMCT Chief Writes to West Bengal CS, Shares Concerns with Regard to Quarantine Centres, Surveillance Zones.

The Centre also stressed on the need to increase testing in crowded areas. The MHA chief Secretary said, "This is reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing in the state. There is also need to increase random testing in crowded clusters." Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Tweet by ANI:

The MHA pulled up the West Bengal government over attacks on COVID warriors, including police personnel. The Centre asked the state government for “stricter enforcement of lockdown”. Bhalla in the letter wrote, “Lockdown violations noted in Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities with media reports of 'Corona warriors' including police being attacked. This necessitates stricter enforcement of lockdown.” Mumbai Slums Worst Hit in COVID-19 Pandemic, 80% Containment Zones Marked in Congested Areas Like Chawls & Slums.

Excerpts From Ajay Bhalla's Letter:

The number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 1,344 on Wednesday. The death toll also increased to 140 in the state. Meanwhile, 364 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. In India, coronavirus cases jumped to 49,391, while 1,694 people also lost their lives in the country.