Mumbai Slums Worst Hit in COVID-19 Pandemic, 80% Containment Zones Marked in Congested Areas Like Chawls & Slums

Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 6: Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in India in the coronavirus pandemic and the financial capital records the maximum number of cases. On Tuesday, 52 new coronavirus cases were recorded from a slum in Mulund. Mumbai’s Mulund falls under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s T ward and part of Mumbai North East constituency. The total coronavirus cases in Mulund thus jumped to 123 with 52 fresh new cases reported in one day. Seven of the new cases were from the same family.

According to a Times of India report, out of the 1,927 containment zones marked in the city at the start of the week, 80 per cent were in congested places like chawls and slums. Dharavi is the worst-hit slum pocket with 632 cases. The case is similar across all the other slum areas spread across the city. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

There was a sharp rise in cases in slums in Kurla, Chunnabatti, and Sakinaka, which witnessed 30 deaths. In the Western line, across slums in Andheri Juhu Galli, Nehru Nagar and Gilbert Hill saw a sharp increase.

On Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to the 50,000 mark as cases continued to witness a spike across the country. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 49,391, while the death toll mounted to 1694. A total of 15,525 cases have been recorded in Maharashtra and 617 people have died in the state so far.