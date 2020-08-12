Chandigarh, August 12: A 24-year-old woman in Chandigarh died out of shock on Monday after hearing the news that her father died of COVID-19 infection. The woman has been identified as Navpreet Kaur who died after father -- Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh -- succumbed to coronavirus.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, Navpreet Kaur was suffering from renal issues and diabetes. Soon after hearing about her father's death, Navpreet died, said her brother Sharandeep Singh. On Tuesday, Sharandeep cremated his elder sister, the next day after laying his father to rest on Monday. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Renowned Poet And Lyricist Breathes His Last at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

Sharandeep stated that his elder sister was already ill and weak. He said, as quoted by the daily, "As we returned after cremating our father, Navpreet realised something was wrong. She asked about her father's well being and started crying. We were speechless and asked her to take rest but to no avail. Her last words were 'Daddy ji'."

It is to be known that late ASI Jaspal Singh was posted at Ludhiana Police Lines. He was also suffering from tuberculosis and diabetes. Doctors had stated that his kidneys were not functioning properly. He was tested coronavirus positive on July 26 and was undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh since August 7.

