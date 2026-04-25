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Cricket Cricket Highest Run Chases in IPL: From Punjab Kings To Rajasthan Royals Check Full List While established powerhouses like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have historically dominated this category, Punjab’s recent consistency in high-scoring games has moved them to the top of the all-time list.

Punjab Kings have etched their name into the record books once again, completing the highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. On Saturday evening, 25 April 2026, the Kings chased down a mammoth target of 265 against the Delhi Capitals in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite an extraordinary unbeaten 152 from Delhi’s KL Rahul, the Kings reached the target with seven balls to spare, finishing at 265/4 and solidifying their reputation as the league’s premier 'chase masters.' Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Stable and Set for Discharge After On-Field Scare.

The Historic Night in Delhi

The encounter in the capital was a showcase of modern T20 power-hitting. Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 264/2, anchored by KL Rahul’s historic 152, the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. However, Punjab’s response was clinical from the outset. Opener Prabhsimran Singh set the tempo with a blistering 76 off just 26 deliveries, providing the foundation for a middle-order surge.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then took control of the chase, scoring 71 off 36 balls. His composed yet aggressive approach ensured that the required run rate remained manageable. Alongside Shashank Singh, who provided the finishing touches with a quick-fire 19*, Iyer guided his side to a six-wicket victory, breaking the previous record for a successful chase in all T20 cricket.

Evolution of the Chase Masters

This victory marks the second time in three seasons that Punjab Kings have shattered the world record for a run chase. In 2024, they successfully hunted down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The 2026 squad has continued this tradition of fearless batting, becoming the only team to have twice successfully chased targets exceeding 260 runs in the IPL.

The match also highlighted the shifting dynamics of the 2026 season, where scores above 220 are increasingly common. While established powerhouses like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have historically dominated this category, Punjab’s recent consistency in high-scoring games has moved them to the top of the all-time list. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Top 5 Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Rank Team Score Chased Opposition Venue Year 1 Punjab Kings 265/4 Delhi Capitals New Delhi 2026 2 Punjab Kings 262/2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2024 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 247/2 Punjab Kings Hyderabad 2025 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 230/4 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 2025 5 Rajasthan Royals 226/6 Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 2020

While Punjab Kings now hold the top two spots, other franchises maintain impressive records. Mumbai Indians notably occupy multiple positions in the top ten, including a famous chase of 219 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and a 224-run hunt against Kolkata earlier this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).